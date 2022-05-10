ORU's Max Abmas in Phoenix as he considers going for NBA Draft

In his second try for the NBA Draft, feedback Max Abmas received last spring is playing into his hand.

Last year, after leading ORU to the Sweet Sixteen with performances of 29 and 26 points in nationally-televised upsets over Ohio State and Florida, respectively, Abmas chose to “test the waters” in the 2021 NBA Draft. He worked with numerous NBA teams, but on the day of the NCAA's deadline, he decided to return to ORU at about 7:30 p.m., terminating his contention for the draft.

“Really, just talking with my agent, and then talking with my family, we just decided it would be best to go back,” Abmas said. "You know, work on the things that (scouts) talked about that I could definitely improve on and kind of help myself."

Abmas found many of the insights he received valuable, but “the big thing was really about putting on weight.”

“You know, getting stronger, and then that would help with different areas of my game, as far as finishing, and defense,” said the 6-foot guard from Rockwell, Texas.

Since last May, the two-time All-American said he has added 12-15 pounds of “mostly muscle.” He weighed in at just over 170 pounds last week.

Abmas has been in Phoenix, employing the help of NBA skills trainer Phil Beckner and a pre-draft team that includes a chef and a strength coach. Beckner's most notable client is Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard, a sharpshooting guard whose playing style resembles Abmas'.

Abmas has also put an emphasis on developing his skills as a point guard and playing in the pick-and-roll. Before the 2021 season, he had little experience as a floor general.

“The tournament run, that was kind of when I made that jump to playing point guard,” Abmas said, “and then this year was just continuing to build confidence, continuing to play that position and learn new things."

Meanwhile in Tulsa, Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills — who supervised Abmas’ transition to play the point — is not fretting over the prospect of losing his best returning player. After two seasons of trailblazing ORU basketball to national recognition together, Abmas has Mills’ unconditional support.

“He (Abmas) knows, because we’ve had numerous conversations about this, that he 100% has our support, and he needs to do what is best for him and his family,” Mills said, “and know that we’re in his corner no matter what.”

Next week, Abmas will have the opportunity to showcase the skill set that earned him a Summit League-best 22.8 points per game last season. He accepted an invitation last week to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp along with 43 other draft prospects May 16-17 in Chicago.

Per NCAA rules, Abmas has until June 1 to make the choice to stick out the draft process or return to ORU for his fourth season. Mills called Abmas’ situation a win-win.

“He will be in a position to come back to a winning basketball team or begin his professional journey,” Mills said. “As I’ve said before, it’s not really a question of if Max will play in the NBA, it’s more of a question when.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.