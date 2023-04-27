Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Abmas, the nation's active leading scorer, is heading to Texas.
The former Oral Roberts guard announced on Twitter on Thursday that he's joining the Longhorns for his final collegiate season, giving Longhorns coach Rodney Terry a high-volume scorer.
The 6-foot guard was one of the nation's most prolific scorers in four seasons at Oral Roberts, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range.
Abmas led the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21 and became the first player since Davidson's Steph Curry in 2008 to score 25 or more points in his first three NCAA Tournament games. The Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 that season.
Abmas averaged 21.9 points per game last season, ninth nationally.
March 16, 2023 video. The loss ends the Golden Eagles season, with a record of 30-5. Video courtesy/NCAA
Photos: ORU keeps perfect home record with a 74-66 win over North Dakota State
A Mabee Center crowd of more than 8,000 saw Oral Roberts close its home schedule with a Saturday victory over North Dakota State. For ORU, there was a 25% attendance increase this season.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
In what was expected to have been his final game played at the Mabee Center, Max Abmas scored 27 points as Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota State on Saturday. With two road games and the Summit League Championship remainin on the schedule, Abmas needs 47 more points to claim the No. 3 position in ORU career scoring. DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Connor Vanover (35) tips off against North Dakota State Bison forward Andrew Morgan (23) to start the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
North Dakota State Bison guard Tajavis Miller (2) falls while trying to guard Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Trey Phipps (20) catches a rebound under the net while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Joshua Streit (22) and guard Lance Waddles (12) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
North Dakota State Bison forward Andrew Morgan (23) catches a rebound during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) dribbles the ball down the court wile being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) dribbles past North Dakota State Bison forward Andrew Morgan (23) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
ORU students rushed onto the court after the Golden Eagles defeated North Dakota State on Saturday night.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) takes a jump shot during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Connor Vanover (35) catches a rebound off the back board over North Dakota State Bison guard Ryan Sletten (24) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
North Dakota State Bison head coach David Richman yells out a play to his team on the court during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) dribbles the ball toward the net while being guarded by during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
In what was expected to have been his final game played at the Mabee Center, Max Abmas scored 27 points as Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota State on Saturday. With two road games and the Summit League Championship remainin on the schedule, Abmas needs 47 more points to claim the No. 3 position in ORU career scoring. DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) looks for an open teammate while dribbling against North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills yells out to players on the court during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts Pep band plays before the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts student section holds up copies of the Tulsa World before the starting lineup is introduced during a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts student section holds up copies of the Tulsa World before the starting lineup is introduced during a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts student section holds up copies of the Tulsa World before the starting lineup is introduced during a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) takes a shot while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Joshua Streit (22) and guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (10) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) sets up a three point shot during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Fans pack the stands of the Mabee Center during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Patrick Mwamba (32) prepares to take a foul shot during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles student section rushes the court after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) takes a shot while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Joshua Streit (22) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) looks for an open teammate while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Patrick Mwamba (32) dribbles t he ball toward the net while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Joshua Streit (22) and guard Boden Skunberg (14) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) tries to block a shot by Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles bench celebrates a three point shot made by Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) during the second half of a men's basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Patrick Mwamba (32) tries to set up a shot while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Andrew Morgan (23) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) celebrates a three point shot by Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Kareem Thompson (right) and the ORU Golden Eagles are 22-1 since late November and have a 12-game win streak. DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) yells across the court to his teammate while he has the possession of the ball during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) dribbles the ball down the court while being covered by North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Graduate assistant Keni Jo Lippe walks onto the court during a timeout during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) takes a shot while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Issac McBride (10) keeps the ball in bounds under the net during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
North Dakota State Bison guard Boden Skunberg (14) catches a rebound during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Connor Vanover (35) catches a rebound under the net while being guarded by North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) has his shot blocked by North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Patrick Mwamba (32) go after a loose ball during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) takes a jump shot during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Connor Vanover (35) sets up a three point shot during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Summit League Player of the Year Max Abmas and the ORU Golden Eagles are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Summit League Championship. ORU strives for its second conference tournament title in three seasons. DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Patrick Mwamba (32) dribbles past North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) hugs head coach Paul Mills after he was substituted out during the second half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Patrick Mwamba (32) hugs Graduate assistant Keni Jo Lippe after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills hold flowers to present to the family of Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Connor Vanover (35) during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles student section rushes the court after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Demari Williams (0) is presented with his framed jersey during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Pictured with his family during the recent Senior Night ceremony at the Mabee Center, ORU big man Connor Vanover has nearly 100 blocked shots this season. DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) holds his framed jersey with his family during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) holds his framed jersey during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward DeShang Weaver (14) holds his framed jersey with his family during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) holds his framed jersey with his family during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles seniors stand on the court with their families during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles seniors stand on the court and pose for photos with their framed jerseys during the recognition of the team's senior players after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills speaks during a press conference after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills speaks during a press conference after Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 74-66 at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!