ORU's Max Abmas declares for NBA Draft

Oral Roberts University guard Max Abmas has declared for the NBA Draft, Golden Eagles coach Paul Mills confirmed to the Tulsa World.

Abmas has the option to return for a fourth season at ORU should he withdraw his name from the draft; he has until June 1 to make that decision.

He had declared for the draft following a breakout 2020-21 season for the Golden Eagles, as well. He averaged 24.5 points per game and was the Summit League’s Player of the Year as the Golden Eagles advanced to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament. However, Abmas announced the evening before the deadline that he was returning to ORU.

Abmas scored 22.8 points per game for ORU last season and was named to the Summit League first team and was an All-America honorable mention for the second consecutive season.

During the draft process, Abmas can participate in workouts for individual teams as well as the NBA Draft Combine later this month in Chicago, if he is invited, to work out in front of scouts from all 30 NBA franchises.