Max Abmas from Oral Roberts is among 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the top point guard in Division I basketball.
A senior from Rockwall, Texas, Abmas is averaging 22.3 points for the Golden Eagles, who are undefeated in Summit League play.
The other finalists are Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy; Markquis Nowell, Kansas State; Tyler Kolek, Marquette; Kendric Davis, Memphis; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; Yuri Collins, St. Louis; Mike Miles Jr., TCU; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; and Souley Boum, Xavier.
The candidate list will be trimmed to five players next month.