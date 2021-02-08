ORU's Kevin Obanor claims third conference player of the week honor

Oral Roberts junior Kevin Obanor garnered his league-leading third Summit League Player of the Week honor this season, league officials announced Monday.

Obanor put together back-to-back double-doubles in a weekend split at North Dakota State where he averaged 24.5 points and 14 rebounds per game. He also added three assists in each contest and shot 50% from the floor (19-for-38) and 44% from 3-point range (7-for-16).

In Friday's 61-54 loss to the Bison, Obanor accounted for nearly half of his team's points, going 10-for-19 from the floor, including a 5-for-7 clip from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 26. He added 11 rebounds, a block and a steal.

In Saturday's 80-74 victory, Obanor logged 23 points and 17 rebounds on 9-of-19 shooting from the floor. The Houston native's 17 rebounds were one shy of his league single-game high set earlier in the season vs. North Dakota.

The double-double in the finale was the ninth of the season for Obanor who shares the league-lead in that category with South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman, who added one to his total during a weekend split with South Dakota.

Obanor now has six 20-plus point scoring games in league play to go along with a league-high six double-doubles in 10 league contests.