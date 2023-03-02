Oral Roberts women's basketball players Hannah Cooper and Tirzah Moore were selected to the All-Summit League first team announced Thursday.

Cooper averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals during the regular season and also is on the defensive team. Moore's season average is a double-double of 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

They were joined on the first team by Summit League player of the year Myah Sellend from South Dakota State, Kacie Borowicz from North Dakota, Heaven Hamling from North Dakota State and Grace Larkins from South Dakota.

ORU forward Ruthie Udoumoh, a transfer from Oklahoma State, earned a spot on the newcomer team after averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

The Golden Eagles are seeded fifth in the Summit League tournament and will play No. 4 seed South Dakota on Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Summit League women's basketball awards

First Team All-Summit League

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (Sr., G)*

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Sr., G)**

Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)

Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts (So., F)*

Myah Selland, South Dakota State (R-Sr., F)^***

Second Team All-Summit League

Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State (Sr., F)***

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (So., G)*

Maggie Negaard, St. Thomas (Sr., G)

Elena Pilakouta, Omaha (Gr., C)

Haleigh Timmer, South Dakota State (So., G)

Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Anna Deets, Western Illinois (Jr., G)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Makayla Minett, Denver (Sr., F)

Emma Smith, Denver (Fr., G)

E'Lease Stafford, Kansas City (Gr., G)

^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*Previous all-league selections noted above

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)

Makayla Minett, Denver (Sr., F)

Claire Orth, North Dakota (Gr., G)

All-Newcomer Team

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Dru Gylten, South Dakota State (Gr., G)

Emma Smith, Denver (Fr., G)

E'Lease Stafford, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts (Jr., F)

Player of the Year

Myah Selland, South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year

Makayla Minett, Denver

Sixth Woman of the Year

Kallie Theisen, South Dakota State

Freshman of the Year

Elle Evans, North Dakota State

Newcomer of the Year

E'Lease Stafford, Kansas City

Coach of the Year

Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State