Oral Roberts ran out of comebacks as its first College World Series trip in 45 years ended Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Christian jumped to an early lead and defeated ORU 6-1 in an elimination game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

ORU, which managed only seven hits, finished its season at 52-14 while TCU (44-23) advanced to the Bracket 1 finals Wednesday afternoon against Florida (52-15).

The Horned Frogs scored single runs in the second and fourth innings before breaking the game open with four in the fifth for a 6-0 lead. Anthony Silva's two-run, two-out single was the big hit.

ORU, which had several comeback wins in its postseason run, answered with Jonah Cox's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, but there wouldn't be any late Golden Eagles heroics such as was the case in the CWS opener Friday against TCU. Cox, the Summit League player of the year, went 3-for-5.

Justin Quinn and Matt Hogan, who had been postseason hitting stars for ORU, went a combined 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts. ORU's Jake McMurray reached base four times with a hit and three walks.

ORU's All-America closer Cade Denton pitched out of sixth-inning jam and tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings, but the Golden Eagles couldn't generate any offense to take advantage of his effort although they didn't go down easily in the ninth.

After ORU's first two batters were retired, singles by McMurray and Cox sandwiched around Quinn's walk loaded the bases, but Hogan struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch to leave the tying run in the on-deck circle. ORU stranded 12 runners.

TCU 6, ORU 1

TCU;010;140;000;—;6;11;0

Oral Roberts;000;010;000;—;1;7;0

Brown, Savage (4), Hodges (5), Feser (8) and Bowen; Fowler, Caravalho (4), Isaacs (5), Patten (5), Denton (6) and Godman. W: Savage (6-4). L: Fowler (9-2). T: 3:28.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.