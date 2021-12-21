ORU's Coffey named to pre-season All-America third team

Reigning Summit League Pitcher of the Year Isaac Coffey has been named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American Team, powered by Diamond Sports, earning third-team All-American status.

Following a stellar freshman campaign in 2021, Coffey earned first-team Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA and second-team honors from Baseball America, D1Baseball, and Perfect Game.

Coffey is the lone representative of the Summit League on any of the All-American teams. The Goleta, California, product is one of just three selections from Oklahoma schools, which also feature Justin Campbell of Oklahoma State (first team) and Jimmy Crooks of Oklahoma (third team).

Last season, Coffey posted a 9-2 record with a 2.81 ERA, both league-best numbers, and also struck out 92 hitters to claim the Summit League pitching triple crown. The right-hander was named as a first-team All-Summit League member and the Summit League Pitcher of the Year.

ORU will begin its season on Feb. 18 in Mobile, Alabama, in the South Alabama Invitational.