ORU's Adam Hildebrandt named Sportscaster of the Year

The Oral Roberts athletics "Voice of the Golden Eagles", Adam Hildebrandt, has been named the 2021 National Sports Media Association Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year, the group announced Tuesday.

Hildebrandt is the lead broadcaster for the ORU Sports Network and has been in his role with the Golden Eagles since August 2016. In his position he broadcasts all ORU men's basketball and baseball games. In March 2021, he announced the Golden Eagles' win in the 2021 Summit League Championship followed by their historic NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16.

In 2020 the athletic department formally launched the ORU Sports Network. ORUSN includes full, in-game broadcasts with commentary at home events for Golden Eagles baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer and volleyball events. Another feature of ORUSN is the audio-only, radio-quality, streaming for baseball and men's basketball road games.

Among the 115 who were named 2021 state sportscaster or sportswriter of the year honors in their respective states by the NSMA, a record 70 are first-time winners.