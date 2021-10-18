ORU's Abmas named to Bob Cousy Award watch list

Oral Roberts junior guard Max Abmas is one of 20 candidates selected for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, the annual honor recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Fans are encouraged to vote in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list will be narrowed to 10 and again in late February to five. In March a winner will be selected.

For more information, go to www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. Voting will go live on Oct. 22.

2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Antoine Davis, Detroit

Jeremy Roach, Duke

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Remy Martin, Kansas

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky