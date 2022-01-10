ORU's Abmas named Summit League Player of the Week

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas has claimed back-to-back Summit League Player of the Week awards, league officials announced Monday. The Golden Eagle junior averaged 35.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in a pair of road wins last week that moved ORU to 5-1 in league play.

Abmas matched his season-high with 38 points in an 81-66 win at St. Thomas on Thursday, then added 32 points and a career-high 11 assists to go with no turnovers in Saturday's 87-86 win at Western Illinois.

Against St. Thomas, Abmas connected on six threes and made a season-high 11 field goals. He also matched his season-high with six rebounds in the contest to go with four assists.

The Rockwall, Texas native's double-double vs. Western Illinois was his first of the season and second of his career. Abmas helped rally his team from a 15-point, first-half deficit and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 to play to give ORU the lead for good.

Abmas combined for nine 3-pointers in those two victories and now shares the Division I lead with 66 makes from beyond the arc on the season. He also went 19-for-21 from the foul line during the week.