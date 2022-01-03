ORU's Abmas named Summit League Player of the Week

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas was named Summit League Men's Basketball Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday. The junior scored 20-plus points in both of ORU's home wins in league play last week.

Abmas, who now has a league-best eight games of at least 20 points, scored 24 in an 83-66 victory over Denver, then added 20 in just 22 minutes in a 107-62 rout of Omaha. He had double digits by halftime in both contests and pushed his league-leading scoring average to 21.2 points per game.

For the two games, he shot 16-for-31 from the field and added seven assists. Against Omaha, he had four of those assists and tallied a career-high five steals on the defensive end.

Abmas and the Golden Eagles play at St. Thomas on Thursday.