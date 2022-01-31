ORU's Abmas earns two Player of the Week honors

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas has earned his third Summit League Player of the Week honor of the season and has also been named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week, awarded to the top Division I college basketball player.

Abmas is the first Summit League player to be named the CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson National Player of the Week since South Dakota State's Mike Daum in 2018-19.

The Golden Eagle junior went 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and scored 28 points in both of his squad's back-to-back road wins last week. In Thursday's 100-88 win at Omaha, Abmas went 10-for-20 from the field and made five or more 3-pointers in a game for the ninth time this season. He added four assists and hit the 20-point mark for the 12th time during the campaign.

In Saturday's 89-80 win at Denver, Abmas nearly duplicated his stat line as he scored 28 points, made six 3-pointers, and dished four assists for the second straight game. He went 9-for-17 from the field and added four rebounds as ORU improved to 9-2 in league play.

The Rockwall, Texas native took over the national lead in 3-pointers made (89) and 3-pointers made per game (4.2/g) with his 12-for-22 effort last week. He now ranks second nationally in scoring at 23.1 points per game and is averaging 25.8 points in 11 league contests.