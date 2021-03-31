ORU's 1974 Elite Eight trip featured plenty of off-court drama

In the Mabee Center media room there is a canvas wrap on the wall next to the soda machine.

It’s a black-and-white crowd shot from Oral Roberts University’s Elite Eight game against Kansas on March 16, 1974, at Mabee Center. For me it’s especially meaningful because I can see myself, at age 12, in the photo, sitting between my parents — the only shot of us watching a game together from the ‘70s. The photo was taken from behind us so I can just see the back of our heads, but it still brings great memories. It was interesting to me to see our body language for the most important game we had attended at that time.

At the time, it seemed surreal that ORU was playing for a spot in the Final Four. And looking back it still seems surreal that a basketball program that was less than a decade old and only in its third year at the major college level was in that position — about as mindblowing as coach Paul Mills’ ORU team reaching the Sweet Sixteen this season after 45 years of no NCAA or NIT wins and then coming within a missed 3-pointer from going to the Elite Eight.