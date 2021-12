The Oral Roberts women's basketball team's game set for Thursday 30 at Denver has been canceled and ruled a no contest by The Summit League.

The decision was made in accordance with Summit League COVID-19 protocols. A decision on a possible makeup date will be made at a later date.

ORU, which is 5-8 overall and 0-2 in Summit League play this season, is still scheduled to play at Omaha at 1 p.m. Saturday.