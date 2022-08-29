 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU women's soccer's Annaliese Giusto named Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
Oral Roberts midfielder Annaliese Giusto was named TicketSmarter Summit League Women's Soccer Peak Performer of the Week for offense, league officials announced Monday.

Giusto led the Golden Eagles to a 7-0 midweek victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State, registering a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the match.  The freshman from Danville, Calif. struck for goals in the third, 11th and 20th minute of the contest, also adding an assist in 54 minutes of playing time.  

She also scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 home win over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Giusto's four goals on the week puts her at the top of the Summit League leaderboard for goals on the season.

