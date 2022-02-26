 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women's loss at USD sets up tournament matchup
0 Comments
Women: South Dakota 78, ORU 49

ORU women's loss at USD sets up tournament matchup

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts' women's basketball team closed its regular season Saturday with a 78-49 loss at South Dakota.

The loss established ORU as the No. 4 seed in the Summit League tournament next weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Golden Eagles will open the tournament against North Dakota on at 12:30 p.m. March 6 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

After ORU's (15-14, 10-8) opening bucket courtesy of Tirzah Moore, the Coyotes (23-5, 16-1) never trailed again Saturday.

Moore's 18 points led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the sixth straight game. The freshman forward also grabbed three steals.

SOUTH DAKOTA 78, ORAL ROBERTS 49

Oral Roberts (15-4, 10-8): Ti. Moore 8-13 2-4 18, Cooper 1-5 3-3 5, Scott 0-5 5-6 5, Lippe 1-6 2-2 4, Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Nix 2-7 0-0 6, Tr. Moore 2-5 0-0 3, Paramore 1-6 0-0 3, Schumacher 0-2 2-2 2, Giddey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-55 14-17 49

South Dakota (23-5, 16-1): Lamb 7-13 2-2 16, Korngable 7-8 0-0 16, Sjerven 2-7 5-6 9, Krull 1-5 0-0 2, Sankey 0-2 1-2 1, Watson 7-11 0-0 18, Larkins 6-8 3-3 16, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-1 0-0 0, Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Williston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-55 11-13 78

3-point goals: Oral Roberts 3-21 (Cooper 0-3, Lippe 0-1, Walker 0-2, Nix 2-7, Tr. Moore 0-2, Paramore 1-5, Schumacher 0-1), South Dakota 7-22 (Lamb 0-4, Korngable 2-2, Sjerven 0-3, Krull 0-2, Sankey 0-2, Watson 4-6, Larkins 1-2, Guebert 0-1). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 31 (Ti. Moore, Scott 5). South Dakota 33 (three with 5). Assists: Oral Roberts 11 (Lippe 4), South Dakota 13 (Larkins 4). Team fouls: Oral Roberts 18, South Dakota 17. Fouled out: Schumacher. A: 2,463

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TU Sports Extra: Spring practice starts in less than a week.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert