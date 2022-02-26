ORU women's loss at USD sets up tournament matchup

Oral Roberts' women's basketball team closed its regular season Saturday with a 78-49 loss at South Dakota.
The loss established ORU as the No. 4 seed in the Summit League tournament next weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Golden Eagles will open the tournament against North Dakota on at 12:30 p.m. March 6 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
After ORU's (15-14, 10-8) opening bucket courtesy of Tirzah Moore, the Coyotes (23-5, 16-1) never trailed again Saturday.
Moore's 18 points led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the sixth straight game. The freshman forward also grabbed three steals.
SOUTH DAKOTA 78, ORAL ROBERTS 49
Oral Roberts (15-4, 10-8): Ti. Moore 8-13 2-4 18, Cooper 1-5 3-3 5, Scott 0-5 5-6 5, Lippe 1-6 2-2 4, Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Nix 2-7 0-0 6, Tr. Moore 2-5 0-0 3, Paramore 1-6 0-0 3, Schumacher 0-2 2-2 2, Giddey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-55 14-17 49
South Dakota (23-5, 16-1): Lamb 7-13 2-2 16, Korngable 7-8 0-0 16, Sjerven 2-7 5-6 9, Krull 1-5 0-0 2, Sankey 0-2 1-2 1, Watson 7-11 0-0 18, Larkins 6-8 3-3 16, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-1 0-0 0, Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Williston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-55 11-13 78
3-point goals: Oral Roberts 3-21 (Cooper 0-3, Lippe 0-1, Walker 0-2, Nix 2-7, Tr. Moore 0-2, Paramore 1-5, Schumacher 0-1), South Dakota 7-22 (Lamb 0-4, Korngable 2-2, Sjerven 0-3, Krull 0-2, Sankey 0-2, Watson 4-6, Larkins 1-2, Guebert 0-1). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 31 (Ti. Moore, Scott 5). South Dakota 33 (three with 5). Assists: Oral Roberts 11 (Lippe 4), South Dakota 13 (Larkins 4). Team fouls: Oral Roberts 18, South Dakota 17. Fouled out: Schumacher. A: 2,463