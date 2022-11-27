 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women's basketball to host Central Christian on 'Ugly Christmas Sweater Night'

Central Christian at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 1-6. CCC 0-6

Three Storylines

The matchup: For its last home game in November, ORU is hosting “Ugly Christmas Sweater Night” against CCC. The Golden Eagles are 4-0 all-time against the Tigers and defeated CCC 120-52 in the Mabee Center last season. It was the last time the Golden Eagles scored more than 100 points.

Hannah Cooper: The senior guard scored her first career double-double in the Golden Eagles’ 74-62 win over Little Rock last Wednesday. She recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Through seven games, she is averaging 18.4 points per game to lead ORU. She ranks 20th nationally with 129 points.

Sniper: Graduate Delaney Nix leads the Summit League with 18 made triples this season.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

