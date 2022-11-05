 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS GOLDEN EAGLES

ORU women's basketball: Golden Eagles open Kelsi Musick's first season with high hopes

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa at ORU (copy)

ORU's Hannah Cooper is pressured by Tulsa's Temira Poindexter on Nov. 21, 2021.

 Tulsa World file

Coach: Kelsi Musick, first year

2021-22 record: 16-15 (10-8)

2021-22 finish: Reached Summit League semifinal

Preseason Summit League poll: the Golden Eagles were picked to finish third in the Summit League by the media and league coaches.

Key Returners: So. Tirzah Moore (14.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG), Sr. Delaney Nix (7.0 PPG, 34.9 3P%), Sr. Hannah Cooper (6.5 PPG, 2.5 APG, 1.6 SPG)

Key Newcomers: SWOSU transfer Lauren Ramey (13.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG), Oklahoma State transfer Ruthie Udoumoh (2.6 PPG, 2.3 RPG), Fr. Talia Pogi (Mustang)

Three storylines

• High hopes for Musick

First-year coach Kelsi Musick will lead the Golden Eagles this season after a 13-year tenure at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in which she coached the Lady Bulldogs to the NCAA Division II national championship game in 2019. ORU received 602 points in the preseason poll, 74 points behind second-ranked South Dakota.

• No easy ways out

Musick says “to be the best, you have to play the best.” ORU will play one of the most challenging non-conference schedules in the league, starting 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Oklahoma. The Golden Eagles will face off with UNLV, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech before taking on the Summit League.

• Moore buckets

Sophomore Tirzah Moore, the returning Summit League Freshman of the Year, was named to the preseason All-Summit League First Team after leading the Golden Eagles with 14.8 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

