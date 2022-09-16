ORU women's basketball announces non-conference schedule

Oral Roberts University’s women’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule this week, completing its 31-game schedule.

The Golden Eagles will open the regular season 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Mabee Center against Oklahoma Christian. Three nights later, they host Rogers State at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

ORU will play in the Mabee Center six times in non-conference play. The Golden Eagles host Wichita State at 7 p.m. Nov. 16; SMU at 2 p.m. Nov. 26; Central Christian at 7 p.m. Nov. 28; and Dec. 11 vs. Abilene Christian.

First-year coach Kelsi Musick will lead the Golden Eagles through road trips to all three in-state Division I opponents starting Monday, Nov. 7, against the Sooners in Norman. ORU plays Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 14 and the Golden Hurricane on Nov. 20 in the Reynolds Center.

The Golden Eagles will also play at UNLV on Nov. 11, at Arkansas on Dec. 4 and at Texas Tech on Dec. 14 before opening their conference schedule Dec. 19 at South Dakota State.

The Summit League Tournament is scheduled to run March 3 through 7 in the Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.