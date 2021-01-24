ORU women work overtime to down Kansas City, 71-67

Keni Jo Lippe scored a season-high 30 points as the Oral Roberts women's basketball team defeated Kansas City 71-67 in overtime Sunday at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles avenged an overtime loss Saturday night to the Roos.

ORU (6-8, 4-2 Summit League) battled back from a first-half deficit to force overtime. The Golden Eagles went scoreless for more than five minutes in the second quarter as Kansas City opened a 28-21 lead. Lippe broke the drought late in the first half, and ORU trailed 28-23 at the break after shooting 27.6% in the first half.

The Golden Eagles started hot in the second half as back-to-back 3-pointers by Ariel Walker and Camryn Hill brought ORU to within one. Lippe's second 3-pointer gave the Golden Eagles a two-point lead with eight minutes to play in the third. It was part of a 20-7 run that gave ORU a 43-35 lead with two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Kansas City (6-7, 3-4) countered with a quick 7-0 run, and the game was close the rest of the way. ORU led 58-53 with 2:04 left, but back-to-back free throws by the Roos gave them a 59-58 lead. After Lippe made three of four free throws over the next 40 seconds, ORU held a 61-59 lead, but Paige Bradford's layup with 2 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime.