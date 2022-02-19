ORU women win third-straight on senior day

Oral Roberts' women gave Regan Schumacher, Keni Jo Lippe and Manaya Jones a proper curtain call Saturday: an 89-73 senior day win over North Dakota.
In her last game in the Mabee Center, Lippe went a perfect 10-for-10 on free throws as the Golden Eagles closed their home schedule shooting a season-best 28-of-29 from the charity stripe, of which ORU coach Misti Cussen said the Golden Eagles "just connected."
"We try not to talk about (free throws) too much or spend a lot of time on it, but players that I think have been a little bit less consistent were very consistent throughout the game today," Cussen said, "and I think it gave us that breathing room and that margin for error that we really needed to have, too. It was a great team effort from the free-throw line."
Cussen said the Eagles were better defensively than they were one month ago against the Fighting Hawks in North Dakota, when the Hawks beat ORU by 19.
After a short North Dakota scoring stretch to open the game, ORU accrued an eight-point advantage and closed the first period leading 26-18. Excluding the first five minutes of play, the Golden Eagles owned the lead over 34 minutes and led by as many as 22 late in the fourth quarter.
Tirzah Moore shot 10-18 to lead the Golden Eagles with 29 points and added eight rebounds. Despite shooting 62.3% on free throws entering the game, Moore was a perfect 9-for-9 Saturday.
"I thought Tirzah had a monster game inside, you know, finishing really well," Cussen said.
Trailing Moore were Katie Scott with 12, and Lippe, Schumacher and Hannah Cooper, with 10 each. Schumacher added eight rebounds. Jones has not played since the 2020-21 season due to injury but was celebrated with her fellow seniors during a post-game ceremony.
"Especially women, the quality of the three that were graduating here today in Regan, Keni and Manaya, they're great representatives of ORU. They're great ambassadors of our program and for our university," Cussen said. "It's a successful senior day when you graduate this quality of person from our institution."
ORU closes its regular season on the road next week, Thursday at South Dakota State and Saturday at South Dakota.
ORAL ROBERTS 89, NORTH DAKOTA 73
North Dakota (15-13): Borowicz 11-20 2-3 26; Leet 4-10 4-4 14, O. Lane 4-9 2-4 10, Manson 2-8 0-0 5, Orth 2-6 1-1 5, Daninger 2-5 0-0 6, Davis 1-2 1-1 3, McCarthy 1-2 0-0 2, E. Lane 0-0 2-2 2, Sieben 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 12-15 73
Oral Roberts (15-12): Scott 4-10 3-4 12, Cooper 3-6 4-4 10, Lippe 0-4 10-10 10, Schumacher 4-7 2-2 10, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Ti. Moore 10-18 9-9 29, Tr. Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Delaney Nix 2-4 0-0 6. Totals: 28-59 28-29 89
North Dakota;18;15;16;24;--;73
Oral Roberts;26;13;23;27;--;89
3-point goals: North Dakota 7-20 (Borowicz 2-3, Leet 2-3 O. Lane 0-2, Manson 1-6, Daninger 2-3, Davis 0-1, Sieben 0-1, Anderson 0-1), Oral Roberts 5-18 (Scott 1-3, Cooper 0-2 Lippe 0-3, Walker 1-3, Tr. Moore 1-3, Nix 2-4). Rebounds: North Dakota 27 (O. Lane 6), Oral Roberts 39 (Two with eight). Assists: North Dakota 8 (Borowicz 5), Oral Roberts 11 (Cooper 5). Fouled out: Leet. Team fouls: North Dakota 19, Oral Roberts 14. A: 396