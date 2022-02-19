ORU women win third-straight on senior day

Oral Roberts' women gave Regan Schumacher, Keni Jo Lippe and Manaya Jones a proper curtain call Saturday: an 89-73 senior day win over North Dakota.

In her last game in the Mabee Center, Lippe went a perfect 10-for-10 on free throws as the Golden Eagles closed their home schedule shooting a season-best 28-of-29 from the charity stripe, of which ORU coach Misti Cussen said the Golden Eagles "just connected."

"We try not to talk about (free throws) too much or spend a lot of time on it, but players that I think have been a little bit less consistent were very consistent throughout the game today," Cussen said, "and I think it gave us that breathing room and that margin for error that we really needed to have, too. It was a great team effort from the free-throw line."

Cussen said the Eagles were better defensively than they were one month ago against the Fighting Hawks in North Dakota, when the Hawks beat ORU by 19.

After a short North Dakota scoring stretch to open the game, ORU accrued an eight-point advantage and closed the first period leading 26-18. Excluding the first five minutes of play, the Golden Eagles owned the lead over 34 minutes and led by as many as 22 late in the fourth quarter.