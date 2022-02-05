ORU women win in overtime at St. Thomas

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team moved back above .500 Saturday with a 73-67 victory in overtime over St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Golden Eagles (12-11, 7-5 Summit League) outscored St. Thomas 14-8 in the overtime period after neither team scored in the final two-plus minutes of regulation.
Katie Scott led ORU with 17 points and six assists, while Regan Schumacher had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Oral Roberts led 16-8 after one quarter and 34-26 at halftime, but St. Thomas (6-15, 3-8) chipped away in the second half, taking a 59-57 lead on a 3-pointer by Jade Hill with 2:37 to play. Scott answered with a bucket in the paint to even the game at 59 with 2:12 left, and the score remained the same until overtime.
Tirzah Moore scored with 2:11 left in OT to give ORU a 63-61 lead, and the Golden Eagles led the rest of the way.
ORU 73, ST. THOMAS 67 (OT)
Oral Roberts (12-11, 7-5): Scott 6-13 5-7 17, Ti. Moore 4-8 2-2 10, Cooper 2-4 1-2 6, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Paramore 0-1 0-0 0, Schumacher 6-8 0-4 12, Lippe 2-8 6-9 10, Nix 4-8 0-0 9, Walker 3-10 0-0 7, Tr. Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 14-24 73.
St. Thomas (6-15, 3-8): Hill 10-21 6-7 27, Norling 5-14 3-6 15, Negaard 2-9 0-0 5, Burns 1-4 2-2 4, Glynn 0-0 0-0 0, Langbehn 6-6 0-0 12, Lamker 1-1 0-0 2, Opichka 1-2 0-0 2, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-15 67.
ORU;16;18;12;13;14;--;73
ST;8;18;15;18;8;--;67
3-point goals: ORU 3-17 (Walker 1-6, Nix 1-4, Cooper 1-3, Lippe 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Scott 0-1, Paramore 0-1), ST 4-17 (Norling 2-9, Negaard 1-5, Hill 1-3); Rebounds: ORU 28 (Schumacher 7), ST 46 (Langbehn 12); Assists: ORU 12 (Scott 6), ST 11 (Hill 5); Fouled out: ST, Langbehn; Team fouls: ORU 11, ST 21; A: 275.