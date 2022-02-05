ORU women win in overtime at St. Thomas

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team moved back above .500 Saturday with a 73-67 victory in overtime over St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Golden Eagles (12-11, 7-5 Summit League) outscored St. Thomas 14-8 in the overtime period after neither team scored in the final two-plus minutes of regulation.

Katie Scott led ORU with 17 points and six assists, while Regan Schumacher had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Oral Roberts led 16-8 after one quarter and 34-26 at halftime, but St. Thomas (6-15, 3-8) chipped away in the second half, taking a 59-57 lead on a 3-pointer by Jade Hill with 2:37 to play. Scott answered with a bucket in the paint to even the game at 59 with 2:12 left, and the score remained the same until overtime.

Tirzah Moore scored with 2:11 left in OT to give ORU a 63-61 lead, and the Golden Eagles led the rest of the way.

ORU 73, ST. THOMAS 67 (OT)

Oral Roberts (12-11, 7-5): Scott 6-13 5-7 17, Ti. Moore 4-8 2-2 10, Cooper 2-4 1-2 6, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Paramore 0-1 0-0 0, Schumacher 6-8 0-4 12, Lippe 2-8 6-9 10, Nix 4-8 0-0 9, Walker 3-10 0-0 7, Tr. Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 14-24 73.