ORU women visit Wichita State on Wednesday

Oral Roberts at Wichita State

6 p.m. Wednesday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.

Records: ORU 2-4, Wichita State 6-1

ESPN+

Three storylines

Back on the road: The Golden Eagles have played three in a row at the Mabee Center, where they defeated Arkansas State 81-62 on Saturday and Little Rock 74-56 on Sunday for their first wins this season.

Moore heating up: Freshman Tirzah Moore scored a season-best 20 points Saturday and followed with 13 points in the next game. On the year, she is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

A look at the Shockers: Wichita State is going for its best start in program history at 7-1. D.J. McCarty leads the team with 10 points per game, and Jane Asinde averages a team-high 8.6 rebounds.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

