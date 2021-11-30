ORU women visit Wichita State on Wednesday

Oral Roberts at Wichita State
6 p.m. Wednesday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.
Records: ORU 2-4, Wichita State 6-1
ESPN+
Three storylines
Back on the road: The Golden Eagles have played three in a row at the Mabee Center, where they defeated Arkansas State 81-62 on Saturday and Little Rock 74-56 on Sunday for their first wins this season.
Moore heating up: Freshman Tirzah Moore scored a season-best 20 points Saturday and followed with 13 points in the next game. On the year, she is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.
A look at the Shockers: Wichita State is going for its best start in program history at 7-1. D.J. McCarty leads the team with 10 points per game, and Jane Asinde averages a team-high 8.6 rebounds.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
