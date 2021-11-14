 Skip to main content
ORU women visit Colorado State on Monday night
ORU women's basketball

ORU women visit Colorado State on Monday night

  Updated
Oral Roberts (0-1) at Colorado State (2-0)

7 p.m. Monday

Three storylines

Road opener: The Golden Eagles are playing their first game away from home after stumbling 85-81 to UNLV last week. It will be the first meeting between the programs.

Big outing for Lippe: In the loss to UNLV, Keni Jo Lippe scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three assists and three rebounds.

Scouting the Rams: Colorado State was picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West and has wins against Colorado Christian and Northern Colorado.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

