ORU women visit Colorado State on Monday night

Oral Roberts (0-1) at Colorado State (2-0)
7 p.m. Monday
Three storylines
Road opener: The Golden Eagles are playing their first game away from home after stumbling 85-81 to UNLV last week. It will be the first meeting between the programs.
Big outing for Lippe: In the loss to UNLV, Keni Jo Lippe scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three assists and three rebounds.
Scouting the Rams: Colorado State was picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West and has wins against Colorado Christian and Northern Colorado.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.