ORU women travel to Western Illinois

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois
6 p.m. Thursday, Western Hall, Macomb, Ill.
Records: Oral Roberts 10-11, 5-5 Summit; Western Illinois 12-8, 3-6
Stream: ESPN+
Three storylines
New Year's struggles: Western Illinois has gone 1-6 in 2022. Its one win, an 82-67 conference victory against St. Thomas, was on Jan. 29, breaking a five-game losing streak.
Seeing double: ORU's Tirzah Moore recorded a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double in Saturday's loss to Denver, her second double-double of the season. The first also came against Denver.
Drawing the foul: The Golden Eagles rank third nationally in made free throws with 322 this season. ORU trails only Troy with 402 and Oklahoma with 346.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
