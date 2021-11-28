ORU women top Little Rock for second straight win

A day after breaking an 11-game losing streak, the Oral Roberts women's basketball team pushed its new winning streak to two games.

The Golden Eagles defeated Little Rock 74-56 Sunday at the Mabee Center to close out play in the ORU Thanksgiving Classic. ORU beat Arkansas State Saturday to end a losing streak that dated back to February.

Sunday, the Golden Eagles had four players in double figures, led by Tirzah Moore and Katie Scott with 13 points each. Keni Jo Lippe added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Hannah Cooper had 11 points and six boards.

ORU (2-4) trailed 17-15 after one quarter, but dominated the second and third quarters, leading 54-35 heading into the final period. The freethrow line was a difference-maker, as ORU shot 20-for-25 (80%) from the line, while Little Rock (4-3) was just 6-for-9.

ORU plays at Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

ORU 74, LITTLE ROCK 56

Little Rock (4-3): Vornes 5-14 3-4 13, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Potter 3-5 0-1 7, Harvey 2-7 0-0 5, Caicedo 4-9 0-0 10, Francis 2-4 3-4 7, Conn 3-10 0-0 7, Eddins 1-9 0-0 2, Hohenecker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 6-9 56.