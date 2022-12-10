 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women to welcome Abilene Christian to Mabee Center

Oral Roberts University vs. Abilene Christian University

2 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 2-7, ACU 4-4

Three storylines

Kelsi Musick’s week off: The Golden Eagles have not played a game since last Sunday when they lost to Arkansas 92-58 on the road. Prior to its weeklong hiatus, ORU had played eight games during a four-day stretch, including two on the road (Tulsa and Little Rock)

Cooper watch: Senior point guard Hannah Cooper remains the Summit League’s leader in assists (41) and made free throws (39).

Scouting the Wildcats: In two all-time matchups, the Golden Eagles are split with ACU 1-1. ORU defeated the Wildcats 69-66 last season in Abilene.

— Staff reports

