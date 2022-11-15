ORU women to host Wichita State in home opener on Wednesday

Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston defeated Oral Roberts 83-45. Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston built a 51-24 lead at halftime. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game. Terrence Arceneaux had 14 points and five rebounds, and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.