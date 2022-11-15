 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women to host Wichita State in home opener on Wednesday

  • Updated
Wichita State at Oral Roberts

7 p.m., Wednesday, Mabee Center

Streaming: ORUSN

Records: WSU 1-1, ORU 0-3

Storylines

ORU backcourt: Following Hannah Cooper’s career-high 39-point game at UNLV last Friday, the senior point guard was named Summit League Peak Performer of the Week. She scored 14 points Monday night against Oklahoma State and only trailed fellow point guard Ariel Walker, who scored 17 points off the bench against the Cowgirls.

Double-double: Tirzah Moore continues to strive as a scorer and rebounder for the Golden Eagles. The reigning league newcomer of the year averages 12 and 11, respectively, three games into her sophomore campaign.

Home opener: All-time, the Golden Eagles are 34-13 in their first home game of the season and have won 17 or their last 18. In their three season-opening road matches, the Golden Eagles lead the Summit League in scoring (81.3).

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

