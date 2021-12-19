 Skip to main content
ORU women to host South Dakota Monday afternoon
ORU women's basketball

  • Updated
South Dakota (7-4) at Oral Roberts (5-6)

2 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center

Three storylines

History working against ORU: SDU has won its past 15 matchups against ORU, boasting an all-time 17-3 record against the Golden Eagles. The Coyotes have won seven consecutive Summit League conference openers.

Back to Mabee: The Golden Eagles return to the Mabee Center after a two-game trip to Texas that included a 69-66 win over Abilene Christian last Wednesday. ORU’s women, 4-2 at home this year, will play back-to-back games to open conference play this week, following the South Dakota game with a match against South Dakota State at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Dynamic Duo: ORU's Tirzah Moore and Keni Jo Lippe have combined for 20.4 points per game this season.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

