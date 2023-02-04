Four players reached double-figures as the Oral Roberts women's basketball team registered their fifth straight win Saturday, defeating Kansas City 86-68 at the Mabee Center.

Hannah Cooper compiled a strong all-around performance to lead the Golden Eagles as the senior finished with 25 points, six rebounds, a career-high six steals and five assists. The El Paso, Texas, native was sharp from the field as she finished 8-of-14 from the floor, 2-of-3 from three and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Cooper's 20-plus point performance marked her third straight and eighth of the season.

Ruthie Udoumoh followed with a career-high 23 points on 11-of-21 shooting and added 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Sharpshooter Delaney Nix poured in 18 points and knocked down a game-best four three-pointers. Forward Tirzah Moore rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Golden Eagles as the sophomore finished with 10 points to go along with 12 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double. Ariel Walker dished out a career-high 10 assists.

Manna Mensah registered a game-best 32 points for the roos, and Tamia Ugass recorded a double-double for Kansas City with 18 points and a game-high 20 rebounds.

ORAL ROBERTS 86, KANSAS CITY 68

UMKC;12;16;20;20;--;68

ORU;17;30;19;20;--;86

Kansas City (7-16, 3-9 Summit League): Mensah 11-26 8-8 32, Ugass 9-17 0-0 18, Ewell 3-3 0-0 6, Mullens 3-5 0-0 6, Stafford 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 2-2 4, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Green 0-7 0-0 0, Moreland 0-1 0-2 0, Totals 28-66 10-12 68.

Oral Roberts (11-12, 8-4): Cooper 8-14 7-8 25, Udoumoh 11-21 0-0 23, Nix 7-16 0-0 18, Moore 5-10 0-0 10, Walker 4-12 0-0 8, Rodrigues 1-1 0-0 2, Ramey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-74 7-8 86.

3-Point Goals: UMKC 2-8 (Mensah 2-7, Stafford 0-1), ORU 7-25 (Cooper 2-3, Udoumoh 1-4, Nix 4-13, Walker 0-5). Assists: UMKC 13 (Mensah 4), ORU 21 (Walker 10). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: UMKC 41 (Ugass 20), ORU 34 (Udoumoh, Moore 12). Personal Fouls: UMKC 12, ORU 12. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,759.