ORU women stumble 65-54 at Kansas City

The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team fell 65-54 to Summit League foe Kansas City at Swinney Center on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City’s Rain Green led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while the Roos Manna Mensah finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Hannah Cooper and Ruthie Udoumoh led ORU with 12 points each.
ORU scored six of the first eight points of the contest to take a 6-2 advantage and stormed to their largest lead of the game, 24-18, with just over two minutes left in the first half. Kansas City responded with seven of the final nine points of the half, trimming ORU’s lead to one, 26-25, at the break.
ORU extended the advantage to 31-25 in the first 1:16 of the second half, but Kansas City responded with a 16-3 run and held the Golden Eagles at arm’s length for the rest of the contest on their way to victory.
KANSAS CITY 65, ORAL ROBERTS 54
ORU 8 18 17 11 — 54
UMKC 10 15 25 15 — 65
Oral Roberts (5-11, 2-3 Summit League): Cooper 4-13 2-6 12, Udoumoh 4-12 4-4 12, Walker 3-13 1-2 8, Nix 2-10 0-0 6, Winans 2-6 1-2 5, Ramey 3-6 0-0 6, Rodrigues 1-5 1-2 3, Taylor 1-6 0-0 2, Pogi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-71 9-16 54.
Kansas City (5-11, 1-4): Green 6-14 8-10 20, Stafford 5-16 6-6 18, Mensah 4-13 3-3 12, Ewell 4-5 0-0 8, Mullens 1-3 1-2 3, Ugass 2-4 0-0 4, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0, Moreland 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 18-21 65.
3-Point Goals: ORU 5-30 (Cooper 2-4, Udoumoh 0-2, Walker 1-8, Nix 2-10, Ramey 0-2, Rodrigues 0-1, Taylor 0-3), UMKC 3-8 (Stafford 2-6, Mensah 1-2). Assists: ORU 9 (Cooper 4), UMKC 14 (Green 6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: ORU 41 (Cooper, Udoumoh, Walker, Taylor 6), UMKC 49 (Mensah 12). Total fouls: ORU 16, UMKC 18. Technical fouls: None. A: 444.