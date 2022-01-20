ORU women struggle with shooting, lose on road at North Dakota

Oral Roberts saw a four-game winning streak end as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles fell to North Dakota 53-34 on Thursday night in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Oral Roberts (9-9, 4-3 in Summit League) shot just 22.4% from the floor in the game. Hannah Cooper and Trinity Moore each finished with six points to lead the scoring.

For North Dakota (11-8, 5-3), Kacie Borowicz led all scorers with 21 points.

After the first quarter, the Golden Eagles trailed by just four. In the second quarter, the Fighting Hawks defense held the Golden Eagles to just six points. The only ORU field goals were a 3-pointer from Faith Paramore and a bucket Katie Scott.

North Dakota continued to build its advantage in the second half. In the fourth quarter ORU went on a 9-0 run to cut the North Dakota lead to 13, but the Hawks went on a 7-1 run to close the ballgame.

North Dakota blocked 11 shots in the game.

The Golden Eagles return to the court at 1 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.