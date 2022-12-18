ORU women start Summit League schedule against preseason favorite

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

7 p.m. Monday, Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 3-8, SDS 7-5

Three storylines

League opener: ORU, after an 82-68 loss Wednesday at Texas Tech, opens up its Summit League schedule. The Golden Eagles were picked to finish third in a preseason poll while South Dakota State is favored to win the title.

Battling history: ORU has lost 21 in a row against South Dakota State, which is coming off a 66-42 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.

Myah Selland, the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, leads the Jackrabbits with 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Cooper excels: Hannah Cooper continues to set the tone for ORU's offense as the senior as she had her second 30-plus point game of the season at Texas Tech. Cooper, who averages 20.3 points, leads the Summit League in assists (53), assists per game (4.8), free throws made (59) and total points (223).

— From Staff Reports