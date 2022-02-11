ORU women set for Saturday brawl with KC

Oral Roberts at Kansas City

2 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City, Missouri.

Records: ORU 12-11, 7-5 Summit League; Kansas City 18-5, 8-4

Stream: Roos All-Access

Three storylines

Road warriors: Saturday's game against Kansas City will be the second of back-to-back road stints for Oral Roberts, which went 2-0 last weekend in road wins against Western Illinois and St. Thomas.

Moore buckets: Tirzah Moore leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 13.3 points a night and grabbing 5.8 rebounds.

Scouting the Roos: Like the Golden Eagles, Kansas City enters the match off a brief win-streak, the Roos having won five in a row. ORU hosted and topped Kansas City 77-66 earlier this season at the Mabee Center. Naomie Alnatas leads Kansas City with 19.5 points a game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

