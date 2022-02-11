 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women set for Saturday brawl with KC
0 Comments

ORU women set for Saturday brawl with KC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts at Kansas City

2 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City, Missouri.

Records: ORU 12-11, 7-5 Summit League; Kansas City 18-5, 8-4

Stream: Roos All-Access

Three storylines

Road warriors: Saturday's game against Kansas City will be the second of back-to-back road stints for Oral Roberts, which went 2-0 last weekend in road wins against Western Illinois and St. Thomas.

Moore buckets: Tirzah Moore leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 13.3 points a night and grabbing 5.8 rebounds.

Scouting the Roos: Like the Golden Eagles, Kansas City enters the match off a brief win-streak, the Roos having won five in a row. ORU hosted and topped Kansas City 77-66 earlier this season at the Mabee Center. Naomie Alnatas leads Kansas City with 19.5 points a game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: Softball, Riley, Gabriel, Coale and hoops

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert