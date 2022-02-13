 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU women set for Monday afternoon home game with Western Illinois
ORU women's basketball

ORU women set for Monday afternoon home game with Western Illinois

  Updated
Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

4 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center

Records: Western Illinois 14-10, 5-8 Summit League; Oral Roberts 12-12, 7-6

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Three storylines

Back in Tulsa: Due to a rescheduled game against Western Illinois from Jan. 8, the Golden Eagles will play three times at the Mabee Center this week: Monday against WIU, Thursday against North Dakota State and Saturday against North Dakota.

Defense wins: WIU claims the Summit League’s top three steals per game leaders and is third as a team with 8.36 steals per game. Also third in blocks, the Leathernecks reject 3.82 shots per game.

History: ORU has won seven of its past eight games against WIU, including a 71-55 win on the road Feb. 3.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

