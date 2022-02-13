ORU women set for Monday afternoon home game with Western Illinois

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts
4 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center
Records: Western Illinois 14-10, 5-8 Summit League; Oral Roberts 12-12, 7-6
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Three storylines
Back in Tulsa: Due to a rescheduled game against Western Illinois from Jan. 8, the Golden Eagles will play three times at the Mabee Center this week: Monday against WIU, Thursday against North Dakota State and Saturday against North Dakota.
Defense wins: WIU claims the Summit League’s top three steals per game leaders and is third as a team with 8.36 steals per game. Also third in blocks, the Leathernecks reject 3.82 shots per game.
History: ORU has won seven of its past eight games against WIU, including a 71-55 win on the road Feb. 3.
