ORU women score final 13 points of game in 50-45 win over Omaha

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team scored the final 13 points of the game Saturday to claim a dramatic, 50-45 win at Omaha.

ORU (6-8 overall, 1-2 Summit League) trailed by 13 points with 1:49 left in the third quarter and was still down 45-37 before closing the game with a 13-0 run over the final 5:23.

A 3-pointer by Keni Jo Lippe pulled the Golden Eagles within 45-44 with with 2:36 remaining, then Lippe hit a pair of free throws with 2:15 left to put ORU up by one. The Golden Eagles scored their last six points from the foul line.

Tirzah Moore led ORU with 14 points, while Lippe and Delaney Nix each scored eight points. The Golden Eagles shot just 26.7% (16-for-60) from the field, but were 14-for-18 (77.8%) from the free-throw line.

Omaha (5-7, 1-2) shot 19-for-60 (31.7%) from the field and was 0-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the first time ORU has not allowed a 3-pointer since Dec. 6, 2014 against Eastern Michigan. Josie Filer had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks.

ORU is back home next week, with games against St. Thomas (7 p.m. Thursday) and Western Illinois (2 p.m. Saturday) at the Mabee Center.