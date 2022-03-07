ORU women’s season ends with Summit League semifinal loss to South Dakota State

Tirzah Moore scored 17 points and added eight rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the Oral Roberts women’s basketball team to extend its season, as the Golden Eagles fell 72-53 in the Summit League semifinals to South Dakota State on Monday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Delany Nix scored nine points, while Katie Scott added eight points and eight rebounds and Trinity Moore had eight points and five rebounds for ORU, which finished the season with a 16-15 record.

Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland each scored 16 points to lead the way for top-seeded South Dakota State (23-8).

Trinity Moore’s basket with 3:05 left in the first quarter gave ORU a 13-12 advantage, but that would be the last time the Golden Eagles held the lead.

South Dakota State led 18-14 entering the second quarter, and ORU pulled to within 24-20 about midway through the period, but the Jackrabbits took over after that. They outscored the Golden Eagles 18-0 over the next eight minutes, surging ahead to a 22-point lead early in the third quarter.

Fifth-year senior Keni Jo Lippe ended her college career as ORU’s No. 7 all-time scorer, totaling five points and two rebounds to finish with 1,742 points and 705 rebounds overall. Reagan Schumacher added three points and eight rebounds to close out her five-season career with 608 points and 600-plus boards.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 72, ORAL ROBERTS 53

Oral Roberts (16-15): Ti. Moore 7-13 3-4 17, Scott 2-6 4-4 8, Lippe 1-4 0-2 5, Schumacher 1-9 1-2 3, Cooper 0-4 1-2 1, Nix 3-7 0-0 9, Tr. Moore 4-12 0-0 8, Paramore 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 11-16 53.

South Dakota State (23-8): Selland 7-13 1-2 16, Burckhard 5-7 2-2 16, Nelson 4-9 1-1 11, Irwin 3-6 3-4 9, Theuninck 0-4 0-0 0, Timmer 5-9 0-0 12, Theisen 2-5 2-2 6, Byom 0-2 2-2 2, Greer 0-3 0-0 0, Nesheim 0-0 0-2 0, Rongisch 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 0-0 0-0 0, Hirschman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 11-15 72.

ORU;14;6;10;23;--;53

SDSU;18;14;18;22;--;72

3-point shooting: ORU 4-10 (Nix 3-6, Lippe 1-2, Tr. Moore 0-1, Paramore 0-1); SDSU 9-25 (Burckhard 4-4, Timmer 2-3, Nelson 2-4, Selland 1-5, Theuninck 0-3, Greer 0-3, Irwin 0-1, Byom 0-1, Rongisch 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 36 (Scott, Schumacher 8), SDSU 39 (Burckhard 8). Assists: ORU 10 (Cooper 3), SDSU 20 (Selland 6). Steals: ORU 3 (Scott 2), SDSU 3 (Timmer 2). Total fouls: ORU 17, SDSU 12. Fouled out: Scott, ORU. A: 6,518.