ORU women roll to big win over St. Thomas

From start to finish, the Oral Roberts women's basketball team controlled the pace as they rolled to a 72-44 win over St. Thomas at the Mabee Center Monday.

Delaney Nix led all scorers with 16 points, while Katie Scott contributed 15 points and eight rebounds as ORU (9-8, 4-2 Summit League) won its fourth straight contest. Tirzah Moore added 12 points, hitting double-digits for the 12th time in the last 13 games, and six rebounds.

Kaia Porter had 11 points and seven rebounds for St. Thomas (6-10, 3-3), which pulled to within 40-38 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

But the Golden Eagles scored the final 10 points of the third and then opened the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run to put the game out of reach.

The ORU defense held St. Thomas’ Jade Hill, who averages 13.1 points per game and had scored 41 combined points over her previous two outings, to just six on 2-for-16 shooting.

ORAL ROBERTS 72, ST. THOMAS 44