ORU women roll over Denver, 88-70

Four Golden Eagles reached double-figures as the Oral Roberts women's basketball team rolled past Denver, 88-70 on Saturday at the Mabee Center.

Ariel Walker led ORU in scoring for the second time this year as the senior poured in a career-high 23 points to go along with seven steals, five rebounds and two assists. ORU's leading scorer Hannah Cooper joined Walker in double-figures with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Forward Tirzah Moore logged her second consecutive double-double with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting and pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds. Ruthie Udoumoh rounded out ORU's double-digit scorers with 18 points.

Makayla Minett led Denver in scoring and on the boards, recording a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles were blistering shooters, knocking down a season-high 55.2 percent of shots from the field, and holding Denver to 37.1 percent. The hot shooting carried over to the free-throw line, where the Golden Eagles were 20-of-21 and made their final 10 foul shots. Cooper (8-for-8), Udoumoh (6-for-6) and Walker (4-for-4) were all perfect from the foul line.

ORAL ROBERTS 88, DENVER 70

Denver (5-8, 1-1 Summit League): Minett 10-16 1-2 21, Smith 5-14 3-4 16, Wilson 4-13 0-0 12, Haar 2-10 3-3 8, Brandon 2-5 2-2 7, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Forney 1-1 0-0 2, Robles 0-1 0-0 0, Counsel 0-2 0-0 0, Wyatt 0-3 0-0 0, Atkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-70 9-11, 70.

Oral Roberts (5-10, 2-2): Walker 8-17 4-4 23, Cooper 6-11 8-8 20, Udoumoh 6-9 6-6 18, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 9-10 0-1 18, Ramey 1-4 0-0 3, Pogi 0-1 2-2 2, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-58 20-21 88.

3-Point Goals: Denver 9-35 (Smith 3-10, Wilson 4-12, Haar 1-6, Brandon 1-3, Robles 0-1, Counsel 0-2, Wyatt 0-1), ORU 4-17 (Walker 3-9, Cooper 0-1, Udoumoh 0-1, Nix 0-2, Ramey 1-4). Assists: Denver 15 (Minett, Haar 4), ORU 15 (Cooper 6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Denver 41 (Minett 16), ORU 28 (Moore 10). Total Fouls: Denver 17, ORU 16. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,774.