ORU women rally for 94-90 overtime win over Omaha

The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to record their fourth straight win Saturday afternoon at Omaha.

Hannah Cooper scored a team-best 25 points, dished out a game-high six assists and pulled down five rebounds. Delaney Nix totaled 21 points and knocked down four triples in the win. Ariel Walker and Tirzah Moore rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Golden Eagles with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Moore also added a team-best 12 rebounds to register her fourth straight double-double.

Omaha’s Elena Pilakouta led all players with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

After a back-and forth contest, ORU used a 7-0 run to open overtime and led by six, 93-87, with 16 seconds to play. After the Mavericks answered with a three, Ruthie Udoumoh split a pair of free throws as the Golden Eagles went on to win, 94-90. In overtime, Udoumoh netted six of her eight points.

With the win, the Golden Eagles are now 15-3 all-time against the Mavericks and have won five straight in the series. At Omaha, ORU is now 7-1 all-time.

ORAL ROBERTS 94, OMAHA 90 (OT)

ORU 18 19 22 20 15 — 94

UNO 20 23 25 21 11 — 90

ORU (10-12, 7-4 Summit League): Cooper 9-16 5-6 25, Nix 7-13 3-3 21, Walker 5-16 1-3 15, Moore 5-11 4-9 14, Udoumoh 3-10 1-2 8, Rodrigues 4-5 0-0 9, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Ramey 0-1 0-0 0, Sockey 0-1 0-0 0, Winans 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 34-78 14-23 94.

Omaha (9-13, 4-7): Pilakouta 12-16 6-6 30, Grant 9-18 1-1 19, Stanley 6-14 2-2 15, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 8, Cave 2-10 0-0 4, Keitges 2-5 0-0 6, P.Nikulochkina 0-3 3-4 3, A.Nikulochkina 1-1 0-0 3, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2, Felici 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-74 12-13 90.

3-Point Goals: ORU 12-29 (Cooper 2-5, Nix 4-10, Walker 4-10, Udoumoh 1-1, Rodrigues 1-2, Ramey 0-1), UNO 6-23 (Grant 0-4, Stanley 1-4, Mitchell 2-3, Cave 0-5, Keitges 2-4, P.Nikulochkina 0-1, A.Nikulochkina 1-1, Felici 0-1). Assists: ORU 16 (Cooper 6), UNO 18 (Mitchell, Cave 4). Fouled Out: UNO Cave. Rebounds: ORU 47 (Moore 12), UNO 40 (Pilakouta 15). Personal Fouls: ORU 16, UNO 23. Technical Fouls: None. A: 672.