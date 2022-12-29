ORU women post first Summit League win; host Denver on Saturday

For the first time in more than two years, the Oral Roberts women's basketball team had two players with double-doubles in a game Thursday night.

Ruthie Udoumoh had 16 points and 12 rebounds while teammate Tirzah Moore produced 12 points and 11 rebounds in ORU's 75-63 victory over Omaha at Mabee Center.

The last time that ORU had two players with double-doubles in a game was Dec. 10, 2020. It was the first career double-double for Udoumoh, a junior who transferred from Oklahoma State and played in high school for Victory Christian. Moore, a sophomore from Jones, recorded her sixth double-double of the season and ninth of her career.

Hannah Cooper scored 19 points for the Golden Eagles (4-10, 1-2), who won their Summit League home opener after two road losses last week.

Omaha (5-7, 0-1) jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but ORU opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 26-20 lead. The Mavericks, after a 14-2 run, regained the lead briefly at 37-36 in the third quarter, but Moore answered with two free throws and ORU was never caught again.

ORU led 53-48 early in the fourth, but Omaha would not get any closer as the Golden Eagles went on a 6-0 run that put the game away.

Polina Nikulochkina led Omaha with 19 points while Elena Pilakouta had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

ORU made 17-of-18 free throws and outrebounded Omaha 40-32.

The Golden Eagles will host Denver (5-7, 1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Denver won its Summit opener, 73-60, on Thursday at Kansas City.

