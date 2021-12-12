ORU women play at Tarleton State on Monday night

Oral Roberts (4-5) at Tarleton State (5-3)
6 p.m. Monday, Wisdom Gym, Stephenville, Texas
ESPN+
Three storylines
Texas road swing: ORU plays its last two nonconference games this week, starting with Monday at Tarleton State and continuing Wednesday at Abilene Christian. The Golden Eagles are winless on the road this season.
Making history: Against lower-level opponents, ORU has been able to set or match program records in its last two outings. The Eagles held USAO to 26 points, the lowest point total from another team, and scored 120 against Central Christian to tie the most points scored.
Scouting the Texans: Iyana Dorsey leads Tarleton State with 10.8 points per game and Malaya Kendrick averages 8.1 rebounds. ORU is 1-3 in the series and 0-1 in Stephenville.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
