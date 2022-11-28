 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | ORAL ROBERTS 100, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 40

ORU women pick up 'momentum and confidence' in 100-40 win over Central Christian

  • 0

As Elena Lijo sank a short field goal with 25 seconds left in the game Monday night, Oral Roberts University’s women’s basketball team recorded its first triple-digit scoring performance in almost a year as the Golden Eagles defeated Central Christian College 100-40 in the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles (2-6) last accomplished the feat against the same team when they defeated the Tigers 120-52 on Dec. 10, 2021.

ORU acquired “momentum and confidence” in the 60-point win, first-year coach Kelsi Musick said.

“We’ve had a very rigorous schedule,” Musick said. “But I think that in the long run, basketball is like running a marathon. It’s a long season, and our goal is ultimately to be the best we can in conference.”

Senior point guard Hannah Cooper, who leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with 19 points per game, continued her early season tear with a 23-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist game while shooting 8-for-13 from the field.

People are also reading…

Junior forward and Oklahoma State transfer Ruthie Udoumoh shot 9-12 from the field to finish with 20 points and 3 blocks.

Graduate shooting guard Delaney Nix shot 3-for-8 from deep to score 11 points.

“We knew that we had to work on what we’ve been lacking in our previous games,” Cooper said. “I think this game really helped us work on us.”

“We got a good look at seeing what we’ve been missing in our offense like hitting passes that have been open that we haven’t been seeing because we’ve been playing so much,” said point guard Ariel Walker, who finished with 8 points and 2 assists.

The Golden Eagles have played four games since last Sunday, including a Wednesday 74-62 win at Little Rock. They do not play again until 2 p.m. Dec. 4 against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

ORAL ROBERTS 100, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (KAN.) 40

CCC;10;6;9;15;--;40

ORU;27;26;27;20;--;100

Central Christian (0-3): Bell 6-16 0-0 14, Winsea 1-7 0-0 3, Lovelace 0-5 2-2 2, Perkins 0-10 2-2 2, Rich 0-4 1-2 1, Contreras 4-6 0-0 12, Garza 2-8 0-0 4, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Mattinson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 13-61 7-8 40.

Oral Roberts (2-6): Cooper 8-13 5-7 23, Udoumoh 9-12, 1-3 20, Nix 4-10 0-0 11, Walker 3-7 1-2 8, TiMoore 3-5 0-0 6, Pogi 3-6 1-2 7, Ramey 2-6 0-0 5, Sockey 2-4 0-0 4, Rodrigues 2-4 0-0 4, Lijo 2-3 0-0 4, TrMoore 1-3 0-0 3. Whitley 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 41-78 8-14 100.

3-Point Goals: CCC 7-37 (Bell 2-7, Winsea 1-6, Lovelace 0-2, Perkins 0-10, Rich 0-3, Contreras 4-6, Garza 0-1, Jones 0-1), ORU 10-28 (Cooper 2-4, Udoumoh 1-2, Nix 3-8, Walker 1-3, Pogi 1-3, Ramey 1-4, Sockey 0-1, TrMoore 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Assists: CCC 7 (Lovelace 2, Jones 2), ORU 22 (Cooper 6). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: CCC 32 (Garza 5), ORU 55 (TiMoore 10). Total Fouls: CCC 14, ORU 11. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,685.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark, Sasser lead No. 3 Houston past Oral Roberts 83-45

Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston defeated Oral Roberts 83-45. Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston built a 51-24 lead at halftime. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game. Terrence Arceneaux had 14 points and five rebounds, and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert