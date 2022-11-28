ORU women pick up 'momentum and confidence' in 100-40 win over Central Christian

As Elena Lijo sank a short field goal with 25 seconds left in the game Monday night, Oral Roberts University’s women’s basketball team recorded its first triple-digit scoring performance in almost a year as the Golden Eagles defeated Central Christian College 100-40 in the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles (2-6) last accomplished the feat against the same team when they defeated the Tigers 120-52 on Dec. 10, 2021.

ORU acquired “momentum and confidence” in the 60-point win, first-year coach Kelsi Musick said.

“We’ve had a very rigorous schedule,” Musick said. “But I think that in the long run, basketball is like running a marathon. It’s a long season, and our goal is ultimately to be the best we can in conference.”

Senior point guard Hannah Cooper, who leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with 19 points per game, continued her early season tear with a 23-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist game while shooting 8-for-13 from the field.

Junior forward and Oklahoma State transfer Ruthie Udoumoh shot 9-12 from the field to finish with 20 points and 3 blocks.

Graduate shooting guard Delaney Nix shot 3-for-8 from deep to score 11 points.

“We knew that we had to work on what we’ve been lacking in our previous games,” Cooper said. “I think this game really helped us work on us.”

“We got a good look at seeing what we’ve been missing in our offense like hitting passes that have been open that we haven’t been seeing because we’ve been playing so much,” said point guard Ariel Walker, who finished with 8 points and 2 assists.

The Golden Eagles have played four games since last Sunday, including a Wednesday 74-62 win at Little Rock. They do not play again until 2 p.m. Dec. 4 against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

ORAL ROBERTS 100, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (KAN.) 40

CCC;10;6;9;15;--;40

ORU;27;26;27;20;--;100

Central Christian (0-3): Bell 6-16 0-0 14, Winsea 1-7 0-0 3, Lovelace 0-5 2-2 2, Perkins 0-10 2-2 2, Rich 0-4 1-2 1, Contreras 4-6 0-0 12, Garza 2-8 0-0 4, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Mattinson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 13-61 7-8 40.

Oral Roberts (2-6): Cooper 8-13 5-7 23, Udoumoh 9-12, 1-3 20, Nix 4-10 0-0 11, Walker 3-7 1-2 8, TiMoore 3-5 0-0 6, Pogi 3-6 1-2 7, Ramey 2-6 0-0 5, Sockey 2-4 0-0 4, Rodrigues 2-4 0-0 4, Lijo 2-3 0-0 4, TrMoore 1-3 0-0 3. Whitley 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 41-78 8-14 100.

3-Point Goals: CCC 7-37 (Bell 2-7, Winsea 1-6, Lovelace 0-2, Perkins 0-10, Rich 0-3, Contreras 4-6, Garza 0-1, Jones 0-1), ORU 10-28 (Cooper 2-4, Udoumoh 1-2, Nix 3-8, Walker 1-3, Pogi 1-3, Ramey 1-4, Sockey 0-1, TrMoore 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Assists: CCC 7 (Lovelace 2, Jones 2), ORU 22 (Cooper 6). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: CCC 32 (Garza 5), ORU 55 (TiMoore 10). Total Fouls: CCC 14, ORU 11. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,685.