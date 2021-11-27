ORU women pick up home win over Arkansas State

The Oral Roberts women put an end to an 11-game losing streak that dated back to February, defeating Arkansas State 81-62 Saturday in the ORU Thanksgiving Classic at the Mabee Center.
Tirzah Moore led ORU (1-4) with 20 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from the freethrow line. Moore also had six rebounds. Faith Paramore added 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who didn't trail after the 2:10 mark of the first quarter.
Morgan Wallace led Arkansas State (4-3) with 12 points and seven rebounds.
ORU concludes play in its holiday tournament on Sunday, facing Little Rock in a 2 p.m. tip at the Mabee Center.
ORU 81, ARKANSAS STATE 62
Arkansas State: Jackson 4-8 2-3 10, Wallace 3-7 4-4 12, Patton 1-7 3-6 5, Wilkerson 2-5 0-0 6, Pendleton 3-11 0-4 7, Roldan 4-7 0-0 8, Washington 4-9 2-2 11, Upshaw 1-7 0-0 2, Szydlowska 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 0-2 0-0 0, Love 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-65 13-18 62.
Oral Roberts: Ti. Moore 7-10 6-6 20, Scott 1-4 6-9 8, Cooper 3-7 1-2 8, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Lippe 2-3 1-2 6, Nix 3-5 0-0 9, Paramore 3-10 2-4 10, Tr. Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Schumacher 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 0-0 3-4 3, Giddey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 19-27 81.
ASU;17;17;10;18;--;62
ORU;25;14;25;17;--;81
3-point shooting: ASU 5-19 (Wallace 2-3, Wilkerson 2-2, Washington 1-2, Pendleton 0-4, Upshaw 0-3, Roldan 0-2, Patton 0-2, Szydlowska 0-1), ORU 8-22 (Nix 3-5, Paramore 2-6, Walker 1-4, Lippe 1-2, Cooper 1-2, Taylor 0-2, Scott 0-1). Rebounds: ASU 39 (Wallace 7), ORU 43 (Ti. Moore, Tr. Moore, Paramore 6). Assists: ASU 10 (Patton 3), ORU 17 (Scott 5). Steals: ASU 6 (Love 2), ORU 7 (Scott 2). Total fouls: ASU 21, ORU 20. Fouled out: Wallace, ASU. A: N/A.