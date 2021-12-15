ORU women pick up first road victory of season at Abilene Christian

After trailing by as many as eight points in the third quarter, the Oral Roberts women rallied for a 69-66 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night in Abilene, Texas. It is the first road victory of the season for the Golden Eagles.

ORU (5-6) trailed 13-6 after one quarter and was down 37-29 with 6:17 left in the third before beginning its comeback.

The Golden Eagles were even at 44 by the end of the third quarter and took the lead for good at 46-45 on a basket by Regan Schumacher with 9:18 remaining. ORU pushed the lead to seven with 1:42 left, but Abilene Christian (5-6) closed strong, and pulled within a single point at 67-66 on a 3-pointer by Jamie Bonnarens with three seconds left. But ORU's Keni Jo Lippe was fouled on the inbounds play, and made two free throws with one second left to clinch the win.

Lippe led ORU with 16 points, and Tirzah Moore had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Abilene Christian's Bonnarens led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles open Summit League play at home Monday with a 2 p.m. contest against South Dakota at the Mabee Center.

ORU 69, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 66