ORU women open homestand Thursday against Omaha

Oral Roberts vs. Omaha

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 3-10 (0-2 Summit League), Omaha 5-6 (0-0)

Three storylines

Coming back from a rough trip: The Golden Eagles, after opening their Summit League schedule with two road losses last week, return to Mabee Center for a two-game homestand that also includes a Saturday afternoon matchup against Denver. ORU is 2-2 at home and 1-8 on the road. Omaha is 4-1 at home and 1-5 on the road. Omaha, picked for last in the Summit League preseason coaches poll, hasn't played since a 67-45 loss on Dec, 16 at Northern Colorado. ORU, third in the preseason poll, is 16-7 all-time in Summit home openers.

Best and worst: ORU ranks No. 1 in Summit League scoring at 74.4 points, but last in defense at 84.8 points.

By the numbers: ORU's Hannah Cooper is second in the Summit League at 20.3 points and second with 60 assists. Cooper is ninth in the NCAA with 264 points. ORU's Tirzah Moore is 10th in the Summit at 13.1 points and second in rebounds at 10.9 rebounds. ORU's Delaney Nix is third in the Summit with 28 treys. Elena Pilakouta is Omaha's leading scorer at 12.4 points and rebounder at 6.4.

