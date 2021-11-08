ORU women open 2021-22 season at home Tuesday vs. UNLV

UNLV at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Tuesday, Mabee Center
UNLV 0-0; ORU 0-0
Three storylines
Mabee makeover: Tuesday’s game is the first in the renovated arena after its offseason transformation.
Lippe back for more: Fifth-year guard Keni Jo Lippe, who was on the preseason Summit League second team, is closing in on 1,500 career points.
Roster additions: ORU’s five newcomers are freshmen Tirzah and Trinity Moore and transfers Hannah Cooper, Delaney Nix and Katie Scott.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
