 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women open 2021-22 season at home Tuesday vs. UNLV
0 Comments
ORU Women's Basketball

ORU women open 2021-22 season at home Tuesday vs. UNLV

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNLV at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Tuesday, Mabee Center

UNLV 0-0; ORU 0-0

Three storylines

Mabee makeover: Tuesday’s game is the first in the renovated arena after its offseason transformation.

Lippe back for more: Fifth-year guard Keni Jo Lippe, who was on the preseason Summit League second team, is closing in on 1,500 career points.

Roster additions: ORU’s five newcomers are freshmen Tirzah and Trinity Moore and transfers Hannah Cooper, Delaney Nix and Katie Scott.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Lippe_Keni Jo

Lippe

 ORU Marketing
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News