ORU women lose in overtime to visiting Kansas City

The Oral Roberts women saw a 13-point lead get away in the fourth quarter, then rallied to force overtime before ultimately losing 101-93 to Kansas City Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center.

ORU (5-8 overall, 3-2 Summit League) built a 10-point lead after three quarters, and pushed the margin to 13 with 8:44 remaining and was still up by 11 (78-67) with 4:38 to go. But Kansas City (6-6, 3-3) scored 11 straight points to pull even, then took the lead in the final minutes. But ORU's Camryn Hill scored on an 8-foot jumper with 13 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The Golden Eagles never led in OT, as the Kangaroos took control with a 9-2 run and never looked back.

Naomie Alnatas poured in 45 points for Kansas City. She was 16-for-25 from the field, including 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Paige Bradford added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Keni Jo Lippe led ORU with 24 points, and also had seven rebounds. Regan Schumacher added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, and Hill had 15 points. Gem Summers (12) and Tierney Coleman (10) also scored in double figures.

The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mabee Center.

— Staff reports