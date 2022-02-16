 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU women look to stop N.D. State stampede
ORU women look to stop N.D. State stampede

  • Updated
North Dakota St. at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

Records: N.D. State 10-15, 6-9 Summit League; ORU 13-12, 8-6

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Three storylines

For bragging rights: With an 8-6 conference record, N.D. State sits sixth in the Summit League, one spot behind ORU. The Bison defeated the Golden Eagles earlier this season, 74-70, in North Dakota.

The charity stripe: The Golden Eagles rank sixth nationally in made free throws and eighth in free-throw attempts.

Scouting the Bison: N.D. State is led in scoring by Heaven Hamling and Ryan Cobbins with 13.3 and 11.4 points per game, respectively.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

