ORU women look to stop N.D. State stampede

North Dakota St. at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
Records: N.D. State 10-15, 6-9 Summit League; ORU 13-12, 8-6
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Three storylines
For bragging rights: With an 8-6 conference record, N.D. State sits sixth in the Summit League, one spot behind ORU. The Bison defeated the Golden Eagles earlier this season, 74-70, in North Dakota.
The charity stripe: The Golden Eagles rank sixth nationally in made free throws and eighth in free-throw attempts.
Scouting the Bison: N.D. State is led in scoring by Heaven Hamling and Ryan Cobbins with 13.3 and 11.4 points per game, respectively.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.